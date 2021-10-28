Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.240-$3.280 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.96 billion-$2.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.95 billion.Cadence Design Systems also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.76-0.80 EPS.

Shares of CDNS traded up $2.96 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $168.06. The stock had a trading volume of 27,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,358. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $105.93 and a 1-year high of $175.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.39. The company has a market cap of $46.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.94, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.47% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on CDNS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $171.08.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total transaction of $7,578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total transaction of $162,390.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 211,626 shares of company stock worth $33,585,424. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

