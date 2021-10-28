Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN) Sets New 12-Month High at $3,650.00

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,650 ($47.69) and last traded at GBX 3,647.50 ($47.65), with a volume of 18186 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,620 ($47.30).

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,404.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,188.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.00 billion and a PE ratio of 4.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In other news, insider William Wyatt sold 24,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,410 ($44.55), for a total transaction of £826,925 ($1,080,382.81).

Caledonia Investments plc is a self-managed investment trust company. It invests in private and public equity markets across the globe. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

