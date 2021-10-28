Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) Short Interest Down 86.0% in October

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CFWFF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a drop of 86.0% from the September 30th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Calfrac Well Services stock opened at $5.03 on Thursday. Calfrac Well Services has a 1-year low of $2.17 and a 1-year high of $13.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.88.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Calfrac Well Services from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. engages in the provision of specialized oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The Canada segment focuses on the provision of fracturing and coiled tubing services to a diverse group of oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in Alberta, northeast British Columbia, Saskatchewan, and Manitoba.

