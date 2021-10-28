Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:LCDX) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.36

Shares of Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LCDX) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.36 and traded as low as $0.04. Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 1,300 shares.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.36.

About Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:LCDX)

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc operates as a medical technologies company that designs, develops, and markets imaging solutions that shows tissue at the cellular level. The firm offers in vivo confocal microscopes designed specifically for imaging skin and other tissue. Its Rapid Cell ID technology enables scientists and physicians to characterize intact normal and abnormal cellular architecture that is otherwise invisible to the naked eye.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.