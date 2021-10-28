California Public Employees Retirement System Has $378,000 Stock Position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 55,693 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Myers Industries were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 22.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,093,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,121,000 after acquiring an additional 558,053 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Myers Industries by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 804,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,903,000 after purchasing an additional 8,383 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Myers Industries by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 553,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 16,750 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Myers Industries by 3.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Myers Industries by 27.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 245,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 52,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MYE opened at $20.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $732.52 million, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.27. Myers Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $187.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.70 million. Myers Industries had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 4.76%. Analysts predict that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were paid a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.53%.

Several research analysts recently commented on MYE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other news, Director William A. Foley acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,493 shares in the company, valued at $719,615.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.62 per share, with a total value of $54,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,100 shares of company stock valued at $265,990. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Myers Industries Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

