California Public Employees Retirement System Has $439,000 Position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 75.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 26,449 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 10,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 12,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WASH stock opened at $53.83 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.12. The company has a market cap of $932.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.77. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.34 and a twelve month high of $56.60.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 29.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 52.00%.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $421,578.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $540,000. Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler raised Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

