California Public Employees Retirement System Has $605,000 Stock Position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 75.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,832 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 48,968 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Southside Bancshares were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Southside Bancshares by 304.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,753,000 after buying an additional 112,426 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 147,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 335.9% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 56,921 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,945 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Southside Bancshares by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,726,000 after purchasing an additional 96,298 shares in the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southside Bancshares stock opened at $41.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.61. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $25.27 and a one year high of $43.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.79.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 42.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.01%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Hovde Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $34.82 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

