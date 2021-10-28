California Public Employees Retirement System Has $815,000 Stock Position in SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT)

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of SiriusPoint Ltd. (NYSE:SPNT) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,264 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in SiriusPoint were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPNT. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth $71,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the second quarter worth $71,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth $97,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of SiriusPoint during the second quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPNT opened at $9.31 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. SiriusPoint Ltd. has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

SiriusPoint (NYSE:SPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. SiriusPoint had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 20.49%. The company had revenue of $561.50 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of SiriusPoint from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th.

SiriusPoint Ltd. engages in the provision of insurance and reinsurance services. The insurance lines include: Accident and Health, Environmental, Property, Energy, Workers’ Compensation, and Aviation and Space. The reinsurance lines include: Marine and Energy, Casualty, Aviation and Space, and Credit and Bond.

