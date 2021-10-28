California Public Employees Retirement System Purchases New Stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP)

California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 42,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRSP. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter valued at $75,292,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter valued at $71,856,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter valued at $13,280,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter valued at $7,935,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the second quarter valued at $6,269,000. 32.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRSP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of BrightSpire Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

BRSP stock opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. BrightSpire Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $10.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.75.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.34). BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 143.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BrightSpire Capital, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.59%. This is a positive change from BrightSpire Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.00%.

BrightSpire Capital Company Profile

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

