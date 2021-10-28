California Public Employees Retirement System Reduces Position in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBT) by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,139 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,361 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Stock Yards Bancorp were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYBT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Stock Yards Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 133.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 8,499 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,636 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,720,000 after acquiring an additional 28,211 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $259,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 251.4% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 16,585 shares in the last quarter. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYBT opened at $63.43 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.81. Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.93 and a 52-week high of $65.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.29.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 16.16%. On average, research analysts forecast that Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Stock Yards Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.24%.

In other Stock Yards Bancorp news, Director David P. Heintzman sold 10,000 shares of Stock Yards Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.03, for a total transaction of $590,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Donna L. Heitzman purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.60 per share, with a total value of $25,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,297 shares of company stock valued at $1,257,008. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking; and Wealth Management and Trust segments. The Commercial Banking segment include mortgage banking and investment products sales activity.

