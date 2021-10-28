California Public Employees Retirement System Sells 197,836 Shares of Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO)

California Public Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,742 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 197,836 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Millicom International Cellular were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 966,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,922,000 after purchasing an additional 132,352 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 462,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,735,000 after buying an additional 243,936 shares during the last quarter. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,683,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Millicom International Cellular by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Millicom International Cellular by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 48,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $36.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of -22.37 and a beta of 0.85. Millicom International Cellular S.A. has a twelve month low of $27.71 and a twelve month high of $46.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.75.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 6.88%.

Millicom International Cellular Company Profile

Millicom International Cellular SA engages in the cable and mobile services. It operates through the Latin America and Africa geographical segments. The Latin America segment includes the Guatemala and Honduras joint ventures. The Africa segment comprises of the operations in Tanzania. The company was founded on December 14, 1990 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

