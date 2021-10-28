California Public Employees Retirement System Trims Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,993 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,128,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,249,000 after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in Super Micro Computer by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,645,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,409,000 after purchasing an additional 27,719 shares during the period. Madison Avenue Partners LP grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 2,021,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,950,000 after buying an additional 17,051 shares during the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 1,841,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,943,000 after purchasing an additional 123,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Super Micro Computer by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,410,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,612,000 after purchasing an additional 166,410 shares in the last quarter. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Sherman Tuan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.43, for a total value of $177,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI opened at $35.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.93. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $21.95 and a one year high of $40.71.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

