California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,109,627 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 49,534 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $114,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1,256.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 434 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.37.

EW stock opened at $116.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.82, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $70.92 and a fifty-two week high of $123.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.98.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $3,715,257.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,600,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.53, for a total value of $1,702,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 42,759 shares in the company, valued at $4,854,429.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,521 shares of company stock worth $16,315,019 over the last 90 days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

