California State Teachers Retirement System Has $151.99 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 765,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 42,155 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $151,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its position in Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.50.

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $221.95 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $205.84 and its 200 day moving average is $200.79. The firm has a market cap of $93.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.49 and a 52-week high of $224.76.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.79%.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

