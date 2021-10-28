California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 255,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,314 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Lam Research worth $166,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Lam Research by 380.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,301,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 20.1% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 111,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,087,000 after buying an additional 18,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $23,754,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $553.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $333.31 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The stock has a market cap of $78.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $585.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $614.41.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Summit Insights cut Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $597.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $684.42.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total value of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,259 shares of company stock worth $5,920,132. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.