California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 17,908 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 508,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 17,908 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $123,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BDX stock opened at $245.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $226.15 and a 52 week high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.05.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on BDX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.00.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

