Calix (NYSE:CALX) Stock Price Up 7.6% After Analyst Upgrade

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) shot up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $42.00 to $55.00. Craig Hallum currently has a hold rating on the stock. Calix traded as high as $57.59 and last traded at $57.54. 9,338 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 656,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.50.

CALX has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.88.

In other Calix news, Director Christopher J. Bowick sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $908,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $1,465,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,290 shares of company stock valued at $4,601,701 over the last ninety days. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Calix in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Calix by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,128 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Calix in the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.53.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Calix had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $172.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

