Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Camden National had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 35.92%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share.

Shares of CAC opened at $46.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Camden National has a 1 year low of $30.70 and a 1 year high of $49.97. The stock has a market cap of $700.90 million, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James cut Camden National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Camden National stock. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,631 shares during the period. Camden National Bank owned approximately 0.85% of Camden National worth $4,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.83% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals and companies through its subsidiary, Camden National Bank. Its services includes lending, checking, savings, time deposits, cash management, brokerage, wealth management, and trust. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Camden, ME.

