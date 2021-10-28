Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.54 Per Share

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) – Analysts at Raymond James raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canfor in a report issued on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.05. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor’s FY2021 earnings at $11.88 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CFP. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Canfor from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, October 11th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canfor in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Canfor in a report on Friday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.33.

Shares of Canfor stock opened at C$26.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 1.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$27.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$27.97. Canfor has a 1 year low of C$16.07 and a 1 year high of C$35.53.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$5.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$6.26 by C($0.50). The business had revenue of C$2.50 billion for the quarter.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

