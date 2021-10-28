Capital International Inc. CA Has $5.91 Million Stock Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Capital International Inc. CA lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,830 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 14,121 shares during the quarter. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $5,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX stock opened at $136.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.40 and a 12 month high of $143.02.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 105.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This is a positive change from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 105.66%.

BX has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $134.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.91.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 64,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $7,520,426.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,941,171.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David Payne sold 3,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $476,397.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 65,657 shares of company stock valued at $2,646,801 and have sold 507,808 shares valued at $40,144,228. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Profile

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

