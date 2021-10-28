Capital International Inc. CA Has $9.59 Million Holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Capital International Inc. CA reduced its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 246,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,586 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $9,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 155.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,602 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at $82,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock opened at $42.33 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.69. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $43.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 21.77%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ACGL shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

