Capital International Inc. CA Sells 13,941 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Capital International Inc. CA cut its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,094 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 13,941 shares during the period. Capital International Inc. CA’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.9% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 3.5% during the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 2.6% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 0.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 1.5% during the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the software company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.50.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total value of $75,052.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,220 shares of company stock worth $9,941,402. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $308.51 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.32 and a 12 month high of $344.39. The stock has a market cap of $67.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $299.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 69.10% and a net margin of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

