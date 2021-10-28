Capital International Investors Acquires 126,597 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,420,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,597 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Okta were worth $592,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of OKTA. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Okta by 3,800.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 74,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,143,000 after purchasing an additional 72,249 shares in the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at about $16,548,000. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Okta by 7.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 175,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,622,000 after purchasing an additional 11,538 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the second quarter valued at about $4,571,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Okta by 149.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after purchasing an additional 36,256 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Okta from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Okta from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $291.33.

Okta stock opened at $250.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.79 and a beta of 1.02. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.08 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $247.37.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $316.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.16 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. Okta’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Okta, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Okta news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 33,228 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.61, for a total value of $8,991,829.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.61, for a total transaction of $841,949.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,706 shares of company stock valued at $39,082,337 in the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

