Capital International Investors Acquires 3,313,307 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 78.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,514,286 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,313,307 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Pinterest were worth $593,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PINS. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 121.4% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares in the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at about $14,375,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 179.1% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 19,375 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the second quarter valued at about $1,642,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the first quarter worth about $5,503,000. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In other news, Director Evan Sharp sold 62,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total transaction of $3,850,559.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total transaction of $455,414.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 664,908 shares of company stock worth $36,579,276 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PINS opened at $45.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.04. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.30 and a 12-month high of $89.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. The business had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. On average, analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Pinterest from $90.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

See Also: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.