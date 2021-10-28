Capital International Investors Buys 906,205 Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,887,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906,205 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in PagSeguro Digital were worth $385,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the second quarter worth $1,842,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in PagSeguro Digital by 17.8% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Sagil Capital LLP bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter valued at about $6,254,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 31.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,636,000 after acquiring an additional 19,625 shares during the period. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 22.5% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 57,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares during the period. 56.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAGS stock opened at $36.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 53.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.25. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $62.83.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $447.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.71 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.11.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

