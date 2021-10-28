Capital International Investors Has $297.21 Million Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,432,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 503,680 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 5.63% of Iridium Communications worth $297,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. 84.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Robert H. Niehaus sold 29,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $1,233,699.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy Kapalka sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $95,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,025,064. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,893 shares of company stock worth $1,447,896. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IRDM. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. BWS Financial upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.50 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.40.

NASDAQ:IRDM opened at $39.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.07 and its 200-day moving average is $40.27. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.30 and a 52-week high of $54.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a negative return on equity of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $162.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

