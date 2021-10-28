Capital International Investors Increases Stock Holdings in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN)

Capital International Investors boosted its position in Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,822,409 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,324 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.13% of Trinity Industries worth $344,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRN. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 33.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,481,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $254,964,000 after buying an additional 2,366,061 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Trinity Industries in the first quarter worth about $30,049,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 11.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,036,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,002,000 after buying an additional 957,352 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 22.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,900,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,999,000 after buying an additional 532,127 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 58.4% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,236,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,246,000 after buying an additional 455,650 shares during the period. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRN opened at $27.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.32 and its 200 day moving average is $27.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -36.34 and a beta of 1.39. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.29 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The transportation company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $503.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.98 million. Trinity Industries had a positive return on equity of 2.54% and a negative net margin of 5.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Trinity Industries announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to buy up to 9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 227.03%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TRN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Trinity Industries from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Susquehanna raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Trinity Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.29 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trinity Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.46.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

