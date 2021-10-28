Capital International Investors Raises Stock Holdings in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

Capital International Investors grew its stake in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,887,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 906,205 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 2.09% of PagSeguro Digital worth $385,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in PagSeguro Digital by 5.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,108,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,529,000 after buying an additional 244,053 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 125.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,961,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,944 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 9.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,014,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,558,000 after purchasing an additional 271,647 shares in the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 35.0% during the second quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,789,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,992,000 after buying an additional 722,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tekne Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 29.9% during the second quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 2,778,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,393,000 after buying an additional 639,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PAGS opened at $36.11 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.25. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $31.10 and a fifty-two week high of $62.83. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.90, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.59.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $447.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.71 million. Research analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PagSeguro Digital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.11.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

