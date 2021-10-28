Capital International Investors Sells 1,420 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Capital International Investors decreased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,411,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.39% of The Estée Lauder Companies worth $448,883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,720,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,636,428,000 after purchasing an additional 259,711 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,374,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,398,000 after purchasing an additional 681,085 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,435,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,391,000 after purchasing an additional 60,804 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,349,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,973,974,000 after purchasing an additional 210,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EL. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $343.00.

NYSE EL opened at $325.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $117.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.25 and a 52 week high of $347.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $324.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $315.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 32.87%.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, insider John Demsey sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.53, for a total value of $2,128,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total value of $1,507,425.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,713,516.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 216,728 shares of company stock worth $72,868,619. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

