Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.47.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on COF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:COF remained flat at $$152.50 during trading on Thursday. 4,366,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,109,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.11. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $70.78 and a 52-week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $1.64. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 24.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,349. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $103,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $332,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 30.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $253,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

