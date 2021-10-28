Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $178.47.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on COF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.90 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.
Shares of NYSE:COF remained flat at $$152.50 during trading on Thursday. 4,366,723 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,109,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.11. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $70.78 and a 52-week high of $177.95.
In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total transaction of $2,137,279.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,718 shares of company stock valued at $5,521,349. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $103,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $332,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 30.7% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $253,000. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Capital One Financial
Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.
Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?
Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.