Capital One Financial Downgrades Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) to Equal Weight

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $5.46 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price objective on Matador Resources from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.30.

Shares of MTDR stock opened at $43.18 on Thursday. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $6.29 and a 52-week high of $47.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 4.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.05.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The energy company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.23. Matador Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.69% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $461.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. Matador Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 144.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Craig N. Adams acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.33 per share, with a total value of $29,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,427 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,033.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.04 per share, with a total value of $84,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $138,700. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,771,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,542,000 after acquiring an additional 114,947 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,170,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,659 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 81.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,376 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

