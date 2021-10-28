Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Lowered to $186.00 at Bank of America

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $190.00 to $186.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
COF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.47.
NYSE COF opened at $152.50 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $70.78 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.55 and a 200-day moving average of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77.
In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COF. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Capital One Financial
Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.
