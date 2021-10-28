Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) PT Lowered to $186.00 at Bank of America

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) had its price target trimmed by Bank of America from $190.00 to $186.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

COF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $174.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $191.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.47.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

NYSE COF opened at $152.50 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $70.78 and a 12 month high of $177.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.55 and a 200-day moving average of $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $68.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial will post 24.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 12,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.23, for a total value of $2,137,279.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349 over the last 90 days. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COF. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 73,375.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the second quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 24.2% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.