Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at William Blair in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $4.47 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird cut Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $175.80 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.47.

Shares of COF stock opened at $152.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.55 and its 200-day moving average is $158.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.77. Capital One Financial has a 52 week low of $70.78 and a 52 week high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 37.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 24.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $3,307,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $76,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COF. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,053 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771,101 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,815,000 after acquiring an additional 983,352 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,453,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,144,000 after acquiring an additional 945,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,683,530,000 after acquiring an additional 902,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

