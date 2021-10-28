Capital Power Co. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Capital Power in a report released on Monday, October 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will earn $0.85 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.93. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $48.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power’s FY2021 earnings at $2.54 EPS.

Get Capital Power alerts:

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$332.00 million during the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their target price on Capital Power from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Capital Power to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Capital Power in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Capital Power to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$45.05.

TSE:CPX opened at C$40.56 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$4.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.05. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$29.13 and a 1 year high of C$45.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.90, for a total value of C$39,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$136,090.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.548 dividend. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.79%.

About Capital Power

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.