Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Given New C$245.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$235.00 to C$245.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$300.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a report on Monday, September 27th. Cormark reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$275.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. CIBC reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$245.00 price target on shares of Cargojet in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cargojet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$252.50.

Shares of TSE CJT opened at C$194.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$198.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$186.45. Cargojet has a 52-week low of C$159.80 and a 52-week high of C$250.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 86.46.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.03 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cargojet will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.03%.

In other Cargojet news, Senior Officer Paul David Rinaldo sold 2,000 shares of Cargojet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$206.70, for a total value of C$413,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,625 shares in the company, valued at C$542,587.50.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic overnight air cargo services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

