Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 87.5% from the September 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CZMWY shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. HSBC lowered shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carl Zeiss Meditec has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS CZMWY opened at $200.50 on Thursday. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $235.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.98 and its 200-day moving average is $197.57.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

