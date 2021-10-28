Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Shares Acquired by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,892 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 262.5% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

CCL has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank raised Carnival Co. & from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. HSBC upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $14.70 to $18.30 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $24.50 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.58.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $21.64 on Thursday. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $31.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average of $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 30th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.53) by ($0.22). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 6,471.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.85%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.19) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carnival Co. & plc will post -6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise; Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations; Cruise Support; and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Further Reading: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.