Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carriage Services had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 5.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CSV traded up $6.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.22. 308,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,549. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $25.07 and a 1 year high of $50.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $895.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.50.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Carriage Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In other Carriage Services news, VP Paul Donald Elliott sold 5,119 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $189,658.95. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,979.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Steven D. Metzger bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.98 per share, for a total transaction of $36,980.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Carriage Services stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,260 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.66% of Carriage Services worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Carriage Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research increased their price target on Carriage Services from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Carriage Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Carriage Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.25.

About Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

Featured Article: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.