Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Issues Earnings Results

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 28.73% and a net margin of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Carrier Global updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.200-$2.200 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.20 EPS.

CARR stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.26. The stock had a trading volume of 108,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,195,294. Carrier Global has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $58.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $47.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.66.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

In related news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 18,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,045,760.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CARR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Carrier Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.19.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.