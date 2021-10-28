Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Castle Biosciences Inc. is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company. It is focused on providing physicians and patients, clinically actionable genomic information. Castle Biosciences Inc. is based in Texas, United States. “

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.83.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $60.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.98 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.80. Castle Biosciences has a 12-month low of $43.37 and a 12-month high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.09 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a negative net margin of 28.88%. On average, equities analysts predict that Castle Biosciences will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bernhard E. Spiess sold 15,401 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total transaction of $1,167,087.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 5,000 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $348,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,408 shares of company stock valued at $6,329,426. 15.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 36.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, which engages in the provision of genomic information for physicians and patients. The firm offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a proprietary multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test that predicts the risk of metastasis and recurrence for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Castle Biosciences (CSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.