CatchMark Timber Trust (CTT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect CatchMark Timber Trust to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. On average, analysts expect CatchMark Timber Trust to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CatchMark Timber Trust alerts:

CatchMark Timber Trust stock opened at $8.31 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.35 million, a PE ratio of -69.24 and a beta of 1.41. CatchMark Timber Trust has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $12.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -150.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CTT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CatchMark Timber Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CatchMark Timber Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,671 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.19% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CatchMark Timber Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.