Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.76 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Securiti analyst B. King now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $3.76 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.67. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist boosted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $41.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.20. Cathay General Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.51.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 39.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 14.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.1% in the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 1.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 5.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Cathay General Bancorp by 3.3% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 68.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Peter Wu sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.74, for a total value of $794,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 43.21%.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.