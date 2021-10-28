Caxton Associates LP Has $394,000 Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Laurie M. Marsh sold 11,536 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.03, for a total value of $2,595,946.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,894,210.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,566 shares of company stock valued at $46,356,841 over the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Ecolab from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ecolab from $223.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.91.

ECL stock opened at $221.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $220.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $181.25 and a 1-year high of $231.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.08. Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 47.76%.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

