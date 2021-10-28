Caxton Associates LP Invests $371,000 in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000. Caxton Associates LP owned 0.13% of SilverBow Resources as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 424,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 33,445 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in SilverBow Resources by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SilverBow Resources by 1,301.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 6,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,712,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SBOW shares. Truist raised their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on SilverBow Resources from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 11th.

Shares of SBOW opened at $27.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.88 million, a P/E ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 2.65. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. SilverBow Resources had a return on equity of 47.32% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $69.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current year.

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

