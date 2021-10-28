Caxton Associates LP Purchases Shares of 7,275 Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 274,901.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 142,949 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1,613.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 33.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 134,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 34,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 9.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 444,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,565,000 after purchasing an additional 39,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

SCHN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schnitzer Steel Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.67.

NASDAQ SCHN opened at $53.40 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.02.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 18.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 174.42%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

