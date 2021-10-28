Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NYSE:CBOE) to report $1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cboe Global Markets’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the lowest is $1.37. Cboe Global Markets reported earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets will report full year earnings of $5.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.57 to $5.81. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.48 to $6.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Cboe Global Markets.

Cboe Global Markets (NYSE:CBOE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.88 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.67.

Shares of CBOE stock traded up $1.37 on Friday, reaching $131.51. The stock had a trading volume of 40,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 623,171. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.87. Cboe Global Markets has a 1 year low of $77.63 and a 1 year high of $139.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.59%.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

