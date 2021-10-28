CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CBTX (NASDAQ:CBTX) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CBTX had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $36.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS.

CBTX stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $27.00. 22,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,093. CBTX has a one year low of $17.70 and a one year high of $33.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $664.01 million, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.13.

Get CBTX alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. CBTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.06%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CBTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CBTX stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of CBTX, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBTX) by 89.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CBTX were worth $167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 39.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBTX Company Profile

CBTX, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions to local small and mid-sized businesses and professionals. The company was founded by J. Pat Parsons on January 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CBTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.