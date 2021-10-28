CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) Short Interest Update

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 285,700 shares, an increase of 1,767.3% from the September 30th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NYSE:PRPC opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.74. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the second quarter worth $98,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the first quarter worth $97,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the second quarter worth $239,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the second quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Antara Capital LP acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the second quarter worth $2,010,000. Institutional investors own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

