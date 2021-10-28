Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Acquires 82 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 4.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,753 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Seagen during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Seagen by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 555 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 88.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Seagen from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.56.

In related news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 23,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $3,842,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $120,085.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,563 shares of company stock valued at $17,469,013. 27.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $174.61 on Thursday. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $133.20 and a one year high of $202.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.59 and a 200-day moving average of $153.64. The stock has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.56 and a beta of 0.82.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $388.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

