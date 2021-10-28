Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC Buys Shares of 23,418 PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 23,418 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PML. QP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,355 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,556 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,522 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $422,000.

NYSE PML opened at $13.99 on Thursday. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $15.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.059 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to seek current income exempt from federal income tax. The firm invests all of its assets in a portfolio of municipal bonds, residual interest municipal bonds and tax-exempt bonds whose interest rates bear an inverse relationship to the interest rate on another security or the value of an index.

